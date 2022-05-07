 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

