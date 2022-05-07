Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
