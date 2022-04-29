Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
