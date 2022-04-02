Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
