Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
