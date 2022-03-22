Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.