Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Despite the chillier spells that have kept this month cooler than normal in central Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to start November.
