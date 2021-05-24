May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.