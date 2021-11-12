This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
