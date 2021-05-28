Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.