Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Jul. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

