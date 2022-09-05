Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
