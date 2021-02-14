 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

