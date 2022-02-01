Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.