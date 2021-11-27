 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

