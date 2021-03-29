Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.