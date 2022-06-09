This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
