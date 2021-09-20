 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

