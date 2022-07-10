Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
