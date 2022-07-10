Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.