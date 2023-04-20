The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…