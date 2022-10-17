Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.