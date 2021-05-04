Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.