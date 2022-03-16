Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.