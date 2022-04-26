Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a siz…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm tempe…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…