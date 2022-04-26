Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.