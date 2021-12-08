 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

