Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

