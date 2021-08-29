Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
