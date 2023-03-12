Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.