Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
