Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.