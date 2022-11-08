 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular