Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

