Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.