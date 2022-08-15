Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
