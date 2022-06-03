For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
