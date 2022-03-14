Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.