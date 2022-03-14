Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
