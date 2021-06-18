The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. T…
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The f…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. R…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…