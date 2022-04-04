This evening in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
