Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.