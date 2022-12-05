Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
