Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

