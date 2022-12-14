Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
