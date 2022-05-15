For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
