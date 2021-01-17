Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.17. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.