Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.17. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Most like…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It loo…