Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
