Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.