Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.