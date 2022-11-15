 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

