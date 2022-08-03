This evening in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
