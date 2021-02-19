Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
