 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics