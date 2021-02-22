Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.