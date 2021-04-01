Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Wytheville, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
