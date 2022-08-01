Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.