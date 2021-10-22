 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

